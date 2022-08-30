National Sports Day at Winchester School

Aurangabad, August 30:

Winchester International English School celebrated the National Sports Day, the birth anniversary of wizard of hockey Major Dhyan Chand, with enthusiasm. Long Jump and 50 metres flat race were conducted for students of grade I to IV. The first three winners were awarded certificates, said principal Dr Afsar Khan. Mudasir Wahab, the sports teacher assisted by Khuratul Ain Saba, Yasmin Siddiqui and others worked for the success.