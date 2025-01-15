National Startup Day: A celebration of entrepreneurial spirit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city marked National Startup Day with an inspiring showcase of innovation and entrepreneurship. The event brought together trailblazing startups, industry leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs to celebrate the transformative power of bold ideas and dedication.

The day featured panel discussions on "Entrepreneurship as a Career Option," where experts shared insights into navigating challenges, scaling businesses, and fostering innovation. Attendees explored opportunities provided by government schemes, mentorship programs, and funding avenues tailored to empower startups across industries. Over the past nine years, the Startup India initiative has played a pivotal role in shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

City Entrepreneurs' Milestones

Agri-Tech Innovator: Yogesh Gawande

Yogesh Gawande, the visionary behind Niyo Farmtech, has transformed the agricultural landscape with his eco-friendly spray pumps, designed to support farmers in crop protection. With over 4,500 units sold across 22 Indian states and international markets like Kenya, his innovation has made a significant impact. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Gawande adapted his products for sanitization, proving his flexibility and commitment to community well-being. Recognized with the Tata Social Enterprise Challenge award in 2021, his work continues to drive sustainable agricultural practices.

Tech Visionary: Amey Deshpande

Amey Deshpande, founder of GroundUp Technologies Pvt Ltd, is revolutionizing product development with innovative 3D printing solutions. His entrepreneurial journey began during the COVID-19 lockdown, where he scaled faceshield production across India. Overcoming early challenges, Deshpande now aims to introduce the fastest 3D printing technology. Inspired by Ratan Tata’s leadership, his relentless drive for excellence and future-focused vision continues to reshape the tech industry.

Renewable Energy Pioneer: Aarnout Kant

Aarnout Kant, founder of Winergy Corporation, is revolutionizing renewable energy with advanced wind turbines designed to harness energy efficiently, even at low wind speeds. Established in 2021 in Aurangabad, Winergy focuses on optimizing energy extraction, positioning the company as a leader in sustainable energy. Kant’s innovation and future-oriented approach are shaping Aurangabad’s renewable energy landscape and advancing India’s green energy goals.

City Highlights - 3 Days in Review

MeitY GENESIS EiR Program: First-generation entrepreneurs can apply for grants up to Rs 10 Lakhs and expert mentorship until January 25.

Hero for Startups (HFS): A platform to support startups revolutionizing the automotive industry with financial backing.

Milind Kulkarni’s Advice: During National Startup Day, Milind Kulkarni, MD of Citrine Engineering, encouraged startups to dream big and make bold, balanced decisions for success.

National Startup Day Panel: Experts will discuss "Entrepreneurship as a Career Path" on 16th Jan at 10 am in Nath School of Business, Chh. Sambhajinagar.