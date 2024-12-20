National Vision Center workshop Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lions Eye Hospital, under the Vision 20-20 initiative, is organizing a national-level workshop for registered eye hospitals. The event will take place on December 21 and 22, with 102 representatives from across the country participating, according to workshop coordinator and hospital secretary Lion Ramesh Pokarna.

The workshop begins on Saturday at Lions Eye Hospital, N-1 Cidco . Over two days, discussions and group sessions will cover key topics such as:

• Building effective eye care systems in hospitals

• Vision center concepts and patient-friendly service criteria

• Recruiting and training skilled staff for vision centers

• Managing vision centers in rural areas

• Vision centers’ role in sustainable eye care

• Enhancing lives through improved vision

• LCIF’s journey and the potential of vision centers

• Challenges, monitoring systems, and future advancements like tele-ophthalmology

The Adarsh Vision Center at Waluj will be inaugurated at 10 am on Sunday . The formal workshop inauguration will follow at 11am by Lions leaders Lion G.S. Hora, Lion Dr. Naval Malu, and Lion Madangopal Ramakrishnan. The workshop has been organized with efforts from co-coordinator Dr. Pritesh Sonar, Trust President Lion Narendra Gupta, Lions Club of Aurangabad Chikalthana President Lion Vinod Chaudhary, Secretary Lion Gajanan Zhalwar, and other members including Lion Jaykumar Thanvi, Lion Kalyan Waghmare, and Lion Sanjeevkumar Gupta.

Expert Sessions to Enhance Eye Care Renowned experts like Thulsiraj, A. Mohamad, Monu Ravindran, Dr. Shailendra Sabherwal, Dr. Kuldeep Dole, Dr. Shekhar Kowale, Gaurangi Kolzarkar, and Dr. B.K. Rana will provide guidance to improve eye care services in urban and rural areas.

