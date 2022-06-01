Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar award to Datta Bhagat

Aurangabad, June 1:

Prof Datta Bhagat has been awarded the Natvarya Prabhakar Panshikar Award by the Government of Maharashtra. He had the honor of presiding over the Akhil Bharatiya Natya Sammelan. He has made significant contributions to Marathi literature through plays, reviews and ideological writings.

His Mahatma Jyotirao Phule's Tritiyaratna Drama research-oriented presentation changed the direction of Marathi Natya Wangmaya. The nature of this award is Rs 5 lakh and a memento. Bhagat said that Marathwada and backward classes were being neglected knowingly or unknowingly. I am offering this award to all those neglected artists. The tradition of play writing and artists in Marathwada should be at least a hundred years old. This has created a good atmosphere where people like me could breathe and write.