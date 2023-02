Navagraha Shantijinalaya, Jinbimb Panchakalyanak Pratishtha from today

Aurangabad: A Navgrah Shantijinalay (Temple) Jinbimb Panchakalyanak Pratisthan and Mahamastakabhishek Mahotsav has been organised at Dharm Tirth near Kachner. The Panchkalyanak mahotsav will be held between February 16 to 24, while the Mahamastakabhishek will be held from February 24 to March 7. A Dharmatirthnagri has been set up on 40 acres of land with 400 temporary rooms that could accommodate 2000 devotees.

In a press conference organised on Wednesday, Digambar Jainacharya Guptinandiji Gurudev said that the Dharmatirth has been constructed for the welfare of humanity and for the protection of culture. A temple of Navagraha has been built here. This temple is the only one in Maharashtra. A Gurukul, ashram for old sants, hospital and college will also be established. The Dharamtirtha is for peace of mind as well as Mahamastakabhishek is being performed here for world peace.

President Sanjay Papadiwal said that the devotees can take darshan of more than 50 sadhus in this festival. An auditorium with three entrances of 50000 sq ft has been erected. Prakash Ajmera, Mahaveer Patni, Arun Patni, Sunil Kala and others were present.

Programmes to be held from Feb 16-24:

Feb 16 - Dharmadhawajarohan, Laxmiprapti Vidhan, discourse of Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev.

17- Navagrahshanti Vidhan, Diksha Mahotsav.

18- Pujan, Archan and Shantinath vidhan.

19- Garbhkalyanak, Dharmadhawajarohan and Pichhi Parivartan.

20- Ghatyatra, Indra-Indrani, Vedishikhar Shuddhi.

21- Janmakalyanak, procession and Palna.

22- Dikshakalyanak, Maujibandhan, Rajyaabhishek and Rajtilak.

23- Kevaldnyan Kalyanak, Tapasanskar and Shamavasharan.

24- Mokshakalyanak, Kalasharohan and Mahamastakabhishek.