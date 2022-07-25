Naveli invited for ‘Mandela Day’

Local lass, Miss India and National Service Scheme (NSS) branch ambassador Naveli Deshmukh has been invited for ‘Mandela Day’ being celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela in South Africa between July 22 and 29.

Mandela Day is celebrated by United Nations Organisation to mark the birth anniversary of the first president of South Africa Nelson Mandela.

Grandson of Nelson Mandela and MP, NKosi Zmd Mandela has invited Naveli on this grand occasion. Very few eminent personalities from across the world have been invited.