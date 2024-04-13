Navigating parenthood and policing: A conversation with Mokshada Patil, IPS officer and mother

Ruchira Darda

In conversation with Mokshada Patil: Navigating the Journey of an IPS Officer and Mother

Introduction:

Mokshada Patil, fondly known as the "Lady Singham of Maharashtra," is a seasoned IPS officer with a robust background in the field of policing across the state. In an exclusive interview with founder of MahaMarathon, motivator and the parenting coach Ruchira Darda, the dynamic officer shares insights into her journey as an IPS officer and how she manages the challenges of her demanding career alongside parenthood.

Q&A Format:

Q: What motivated you to become an IPS officer, especially in a field still predominantly male-dominated?

A: Since childhood, I was encouraged by my family to pursue civil services, with the aspiration of becoming an IAS or IPS officer. Growing up in Thane, a bustling city, I was inclined towards the idea. After completing my graduation, I decided to take the UPSC exam, and fortunately, I was selected for IPS. The challenge of entering a male-dominated field only fuelled my determination to pursue this path.

Q: Can you share some highlights of your journey as an IPS officer so far?

A: My journey has been akin to a roller coaster ride. Initially, with no family background in policing, I entered the academy with limited knowledge of the field. However, the rigorous training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad shaped me into an officer. From learning about laws and regulations to honing physical skills like swimming and horse riding, the academy moulded me into a capable leader.

Q: As a female IPS officer, what challenges have you faced, and how have you overcome them?

A: While challenges persist, especially in a male-dominated profession, I've seen positive changes over the years. Facilities like restrooms and breastfeeding rooms are now provided for female officers, reflecting a shift towards inclusivity. My advice to aspiring female officers is to embrace challenges with resilience and focus on their training to navigate through any obstacles.

Q: You're often referred to as the "Lady Singham of Maharashtra." How did you earn this title?

A: Honestly, I'm not entirely sure where the title originated or what it signifies. It's an interesting moniker that has been attached to me, but its exact meaning remains a mystery to me.

Q: Have you ever felt the need to be strict in your role as an IPS officer to assert authority?

A: Authority should be wielded with compassion and discipline, regardless of gender. While there are instances where firmness is necessary, I believe in leading by example rather than relying solely on strictness. It's about striking a balance and maintaining professionalism in all situations.

Q: How has marriage and motherhood impacted your career, and how do you manage these responsibilities?

A: Marriage and motherhood undoubtedly add complexities, but with the support of my family, especially my husband, who is also in the civil services, we manage to navigate through the challenges. It's about prioritising and ensuring effective communication within the family to maintain harmony amidst demanding careers.