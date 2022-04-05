Navinsingh Oberoi elected president of Utsav Samiti

Aurangabad, April 5:

Navinsingh Oberoi was elected as the president of the Sarvapakshiya Jayanti Utsav Samiti in a meeting held recently. Sanjay Thokal and Prashant Shegaonkar were elected as the working presidents.

The 131th birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will be celebrated with enthusiasm in the city. The meeting was held under the guidance of Republic Party of India regional president Baburao Kadam recently. The other office bearers are Milind Shelke, Ajmal Khan, Prof Ram Baheti, Subhash Lomte, Sayyed Akram, Kashinath Kokate, Javed Qureshi, Daulat Kharat, Vijay Magre and GSA Ansari (vice president), Khwaja Sharfuddin, Balkrushna Ingale, Akram Patel, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sohail Quadri, Chaya Jangle, Ankita Vidhate (secretary), union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, state minister Abdul Sattar, MLC Vikram Kale, Ambadas Danve, MLAs Sanjay Shirsath, Atul Save, Satish Chavan and former MLC Kalyan Kale (advisers).