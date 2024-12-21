Navneet Kanwat takes charge as SP of Beed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Navneet Kanwat, IPS, has officially assumed the role of Superintendent of Police (SP) for Beed district. A 2017-batch IPS officer, Kanwat previously served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 2 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Maharashtra Home Department transferred Kanwat under Section 22N of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951. His leadership is expected to bring positive changes to Beed’s policing and governance.

-----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Professional journey

Kanwat, originally from Rajasthan, completed his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and earned a B.Tech from IIT. He worked as a software engineer before joining the Indian Police Service in 2017. Known for his innovative policing methods, Kanwat has gained recognition for addressing cybercrime and crimes against women.

Tenure in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

During his tenure as DCP from November 20, 2023, to December 21, 2024, Kanwat introduced several impactful measures to strengthen law enforcement.

-----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Tackling crime with precision

Kanwat efficiently handled several critical cases as DCP:

Combating Cyber Fraud: In March 2024, he cracked down on scammers targeting elderly residents and issued public warnings to raise awareness.

Action on Communal Posts: In December 2023, he oversaw the arrest of a 27-year-old for posting inflammatory content on social media, ensuring communal harmony.

Minor Assault Case Probe: In December 2024, he led a high-priority investigation into a minor's sexual assault case, meeting all court directives.

Seizure of Banned Goods: His team seized gutkha and tobacco products worth Rs 10 lakh, arresting four individuals involved in illegal trade.

-----------------------------(BOX)----------------------------

Vision for Beed

After taking charge, Kanwat outlined his key priorities:

Strengthening law and order

Tackling organized crime

Ensuring the safety of vulnerable groups

-----------------------------(QUOTE)----------------------------

“Beed has its own challenges. I will focus on building public trust and delivering timely justice,” he stated.

Kanwat’s proactive leadership and commitment to public service are expected to make a significant impact in Beed.