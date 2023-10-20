Navratri festivals seventh day dedicated to Mata Kalratri

Her vehicle is a donkey. Her raised right hand always seems to grant boons to all and sundry. Her right lower hand is in the pose of allaying fears. Her left upper hand holds a thorn-like weapon made of iron and in the lower left hand there is a dagger. A form of mother, Kalratri is extremely frightening to look at but she is always auspicious in effect. This is why she is otherwise known as Subhankari. So the devotees need not feel any fear from her. The mother, Kalratri, destroys the wicked.

On the seventh day of Navratri the worship of Kalratri form is prescribed by the scriptures. This day the mind of the striver reaches Sahasrara Cakra. For such a striver the door of all Siddhis of the universe starts opening. This day the Sadhaka with all his faculties is identified with the mother Kalratri. As a result of her direct vision the devotee becomes quite fit to earn all sorts of virtues.

Danava, Raksasa, Bhuta, Preta and all other evil spirits are terrified and run away as soon as the devotee remembers Kalratri. She is also the remover of planetary evil effects. By her grace he always remains unmindful of any fear. All his sins and obstacles in his way are completely destroyed. He attains the abodes, which are the fruit of inexhaustible virtues.