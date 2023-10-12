Navratri Upvaas: A scientific perspective

Navratri is celebrated with great devotion across India. It spans nine nights and ten days and is dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga in her various forms. During this period, many people observe a strict fast, known as Navratri Upvaas.

Navratri falls four times a year, out of which two are more popularly observed. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of March or April, while Sharad Navratri is observed in October-November and concludes with Dussehra. It also signifies benefits of Upvaas during transition period of the season change.

Navratris, according to Ayurvedic experts, is the time for a seasonal cleanse or detox for our mind and body. Our bodies are confused by significant seasonal shifts that result. Our energy levels are low, and immune system is vulnerable to infections. The festival of Navratri is maintaining equilibrium between warm and cold climates.

Fasting during Navratri is believed to have spiritual benefits as it helps to purify the mind and body, and allows the individual to introspect.

Upvaas significantly balances the Trigunaas (Sattva, Rajas, Tamas) and Tridoshas (Vata, Pitta and Kapha).

The idea of upvaas is abstaining from the water retention on a cellular level hence the abstinence from the salt and food grains is followed rigorously.

Physiological level: It helps in improved quality of sleep by regulating the circadian rhythm and improving melatonin production.

Cognitive performance:

Enhances cognitive capabilities and mitigates the risk of neurocognitive conditions, improvises brain function and prevents neurodegenerative disorders by eliminating potentially harmful mutated cells that have the potential to lead to cancer or neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's.

Detoxification: Navratri Upvaas typically involves abstaining from grains, pulses, and certain vegetables, focusing instead on fruits, nuts, and dairy products. This change in diet can aid in detoxifying the body. Eliminating processed foods, refined sugars, and heavy meals during this period allows the digestive system to rest and cleanse itself. The inclusion of fruits and nuts provides essential nutrients.

Improved metabolism: Fasting for short durations during Navratri can lead to improved metabolism. When you abstain from heavy, energy-draining foods, your body turns to its stored reserves for energy. This process can help burn excess fat, leading to weight loss. Moreover, fasting can reset insulin sensitivity and improve blood sugar control.

Autophagy: Upvaas offers a remarkable biological mechanism which acts as a cellular recycling system in the body. This natural process functions as a meticulous quality control manager for our cells, breaking down and reusing old cellular components to optimize their performance.

Upvaas not only has cultural and spiritual significance but also offers compelling insights from a scientific perspective. Autophagy, the body's innate cellular clean-up mechanism, holds the promise of not only enhancing overall health but also potentially safeguarding against the onset of severe illnesses. It's a biological process rooted in our ancestral survival strategies, and modern research continues to shed light on its profound impact on human well-being.

People with pregnancy or having health conditions like diabetes, eating disorder or on medication, as well as children and elderly population need to consult the doctor for the Upvaas regime.

(The writer is psychologist and researcher).