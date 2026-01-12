NCP (Ajit Pawar) releases manifesto with spate of promises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An appeal has been made to voters, through the NCP (AP) party manifesto, to bring about change through the power of their vote in order to resolve citizens’ basic issues.

It includes 24-hour supply of clean water with adequate pressure; Internal roads to be widened in phases as per the revised city development plan; Regular garbage collection by increasing the number of waste-collection vehicles; emphasis on converting waste into compost and energy; development of tourist destinations; expansion of the Smart City bus network across the city; construction of Smart Toilets approved by the municipal corporation;

follow-up with the government and administration to ensure justice for property owners who suffered losses during encroachment removal drives; pursuit of ownership rights for Cidco property holders; development of slum areas on the lines of Mumbai; permanent resolution of the Gunthewari issue for residents of the Satara and Deolai areas, etc.