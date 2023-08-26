NCP (AP faction) will not use Sharad Pawar in future: Tatkare

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The president of Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction MP Sunil Tatkare said that our faction has decided not to use the photograph of Sharad Pawar hereafter.

Tatkare made this announcement during a press conference organised held in the city on Saturday.

Few days ago, while addressing a press conference in the city, Sharad Pawar warned of taking legal action and dragging to the court if anybody (rebels) uses his photograph.

In reply to a question Tatkare said, “We held a meeting after Sharad Pawar threatened legal action through court. Hence to avoid the court proceedings, we decided to avoid using his photograph.

Tatkare also underlined that NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) will contest the elections in future on the symbol of table clock. A petition has been filed with the Election Commission after a thorough study and all legal aspects. Hence the results will be on merit.

When asked about the prevailing confusion in the party and frequent statements relating to split in the party; leadership of Ajit Pawar etc Tatkare said, “The confusion is being created by Maha Vikas Aghadi’s alliance parties. They are making critical comments as well.”

When his attention was drawn saying that the confusion is being created by Sharad Pawar then Tatkare said, “There is no question of pointing a finger towards him.”

In reply to a question stating who is the party president, Tatkare said, Ajit Pawar is the national president.

Tatkare also clarified that there is no tension in the cabinet due to Ajit Pawar. He does not want to become CM today.

When asked whether Rajesh Tope will join Ajit Pawar group, he said, “I could not speak on it now. I am unaware if any talks are underway on Ajit Pawar’s level.”

“Nawab Malik is our old colleague. He is wise enough to think and decide with whom he should continue further. NCP has not contested elections anywhere independently,” said Tatkare.

In reply to a question on tolerance of Sambhaji Bhide, Tatkare said, “ We have protested against him and proper action should be taken against him.” MLC Satish Chavan, Suraj Chavan, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Sunil Magare, Anurag Shinde, Dutta Bhange and others were present on the occasion.