NCP city vice president booked under rape charges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City Chowk police have booked the city vice president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the charges of raping a woman after threatening to kidnap her husband and children and kill them. The incident occurred at Noor Colony, Town Hall area on March 12. The accused made a lewd video of the victim and threatened to make it viral on social media if she tells about the incident to anyone. The accused has been identified as Mukhtar Khan alias Babbu (42, Noor Colony, Town Hall).

Mukhtar Khan saw the victim in March and then he went to her house. He used to make objectionable gestures to her. He used to chase her wherever she goes. On March 12, he forcibly took her with him and threatened to kidnap her husband and children and kill them. He took her to his house at Town Hall and gave her water containing sedative medicine in it. He later raped her. He also make a video clip of the incident and threatened to make it viral on social media if she tells about it to anyone.

The victim was under tremendous mental pressure after the incident. Her relatives took her into confidence and then she told them about her misery. A case was registered with the City Chowk police station on Saturday night. Under the guidance of PI Vitthal Pote, PSI Mukteshwar Lad is further investigating the case.