NCP demonstration against central, state governments

Aurangabad

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday staged demonstrations at district collectorate on Wednesday against the central and state governments policies. The agitators condemned the governments on the issues of unemployment, inflation, injustice on women and farmers and others. Women activists participated in the agitation in large number. However, the senior NCP leaders turned their back to it.

District executive president Manoj Ghodke led the agitation. The activists shouted slogans and burnt effigies of agriculture minister Abdul Sattar and Yog Guru Ramdevbaba for using objectionable words for women.

Marathwada organising chief Jaisinghrao Gaikwad, district collector Kailas Patil, city president Khwaja Sharfoddin, Kishor Patil, Eknath Gawali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Datta Gorde, Santosh Mane, Shivajirao Bankar made speeches.

Former MLA Sanjay Wakchaure, Appasaheb Nirmal, Anil Chavan, Vikas Dandge, Ajit Patil, Shaikh Shaker and others were present.