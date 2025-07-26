NCW orders action in Satara assault case involving Inspector’s brother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of a shocking assault case in Satara, where the brother of a police inspector and three others allegedly thrashed the parents of a 17-year-old girl following a dispute between two students at a tuition class.

According to the complaint, Sandeep Lanke brother of a police inspector his wife, and two aides barged into the girl’s house on July 22, armed with rods and sticks. The attackers reportedly beat the couple severely and, in a humiliating act, forced the mother to rub her nose on their feet. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the incident, directing the Maharashtra Director General of Police to arrest the accused and submit a detailed report within three days. She also instructed authorities to provide medical and psychological aid to the victims and ensure a neutral investigation.