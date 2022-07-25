NDPS squad replaced in just 2 months

Aurangabad, July 25:

Commissioner of police established a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad two months back to gain control over the illegal sale of sedative pills and liquid medicine in the city. However, the existing squad has been replaced by a new NDPS squad in just two months now.

The earlier squad had executed 15 actions in various parts of the city and seized the sedative pills in large number. The squad was given lucrative rewards for these actions. This squad included API Syed Mohsin, PSI Nandkumar Bhandare, Syed Shakeel, Ahmed Syed Jafar, Prakash Gaikwad, Anant Wahul, Dharmaraj Gaikwad and Prajakta Waghmare.

The squad on July 15, executed a big action in Osmanpura police station jurisdiction. The reasons for the change in squad in just two months was not known. Hence, the existing squad has been replaced with a new NDPS squad. The API of Begumpura police station has been made the head of the squad and the other members included ASI Nasin Khan Shabbir Khan, head constable Suresh Bhise, Vishal Sonawane, Mahesh Ugale and old members Dharmaraj Gaikwad and Prajakta Waghmare.