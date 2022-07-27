NDPS squad seizes sedative pills

Aurangabad, July 27:

Commissioner of police replaced the earlier Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic. Substances (NDPS) squad with a new NDPS squad, four days back. The new squad took charge on Tuesday and on the very first day arrested a drug peddler for selling sedative pills illegally. The arrested has been identified as Shaikh Atiq Shaikh Abdulla (44, Chelipura) and 180 pills have been seized from him, informed crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

The earlier squad led by API was abolished on Thursday and a new squad led by Begumpura police station API Hareshwar Ghuge was established. The squad received the information that Atiq is selling sedative pills illegally in City Chowk police station jurisdiction.

The police laid a trap and arrested him and seized 18 stips of 10 pills each from him.

The action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav, by API Ghuge, PSI Nasim Khan, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Mahesh Ugale, Vishal Sonawane, Suresh Bhise, Prajakta Waghmare, Datta Dubhalkar and others.