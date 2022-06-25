NDPS surfaces Gujarat connection in sale of psychoactive pills in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 25:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Cell today arrested two persons and recovered 505 psychoactive drugs (pills) from their possession. It has been revealed that the pills were brought from Surat in Gujarat through a local agent for sale in the local market. The Cidco police station has registered a complaint against them, said the crime branch inspector Avinash Aghav.

It so happened that NDPS Cell’s assistant police inspector Mohsin Syed’s squad got a tip that one person is arriving to sell the pills at the jogging track in Cidco N-8 Sector. They laid a trap and held Pratik alias Patya Madhukar Gore (24, Jadhavwadi). The squad found 505 pills in his possession. During the investigation, he told the cell of buying the pills from one Arif Khan Basheer Khan (40, resident of Malegaon, who is temporarily staying in Sawangi). The cell then traced and detained Arif Khan, who then pointed out that he had purchased the stock of pills from Ibrahim Shah Akbar Shah, who had been arrested by Cidco police, one week ago. He confessed to giving some pills from the box to one person staying in Katkat Gate area and another to Pratik. NDPS then arrested both of them. Meanwhile, the Cidco police learnt that Ibrahim Shah was buying the pills from Surat (in Gujarat). The cops also learnt that Pratik is a science graduate and runs a small design factory, while Arif is habitual to such types of crimes.

The action-taking NDPS cell comprises API Mohsin Syed, assistant PSI Nandkumar Bhandare, head constable Syed Shakeel, Prakash Gaikwad, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Anand Wahul, Nitin Deshmukh, Gita Dhakane, Prajakta Waghmare and Datta Dubhalkar.