Nearly 22 K candidates to take NEET in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 22,000 medical aspirants will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG) at 40 different centres of the city on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will send 75 observers to monitor the national entrance test. The number of candidates in the city has increased by six per cent this year.

There were 20,800 candidates registered in 2023 from the district while 17,800 candidates applied for the test in 2022. This time around, 22,000 candidates applied for the test. The duration of the examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes). The test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on Sunday.

Box

Slight change in syllabus

There are some changes in the syllabus of NEET-2024 with respect to the previous year. Those topics which are neither being taught anywhere in the School Board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted. The syllabus has been revised and reduced to focus on core concepts.

Box

The NTA informed that in unit II of the Biology syllabus, it is written ‘of an insect (frog).’ But, the frog is not an insect. It should be read as ‘of an insect and a frog.’

Box

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has notified the syllabus of NEET. The question paper will be based on the given syllabus which is available on the NMC website. For the Academic year 2024-25, the NMC has uploaded the updated syllabus of the test.