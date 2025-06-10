Need for direct action, say industrialists & academicians

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Earlier, there was an issue that one could not get a job after studying. Now, the problem has arisen that education is no longer employment-oriented. Therefore, it is not enough to just discuss the field of 'industry and education but there is a need for direct action,” opined experts in the Industry-University Summit' that

was organised at the CFART Auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while prominent industrialists Ram Bhogale, Dr Bharat Amalkar (Jalgaon) and Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade were present on the stage.

More than 60 people from industry and academia participated in the programme. Under the ‘Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme’ (AEDP), four courses are being started at the university from this year.

Their names are BSc (Hons)-Industrial Electronics, BSc (Hons) Data Science, BCA (Hons) and BA Psychology (Hons).

Students of the courses will get the opportunity to work in industry for one year during the course.

The students will also get a scholarship of Rs 8,000 per month. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with 25 industries for the courses. Against this backdrop, this summit was held between representatives of the industries and heads of departments and professors.

Ram Bhogale said if AEDP courses are getting scholarships, there is a need to convince students and parents about its importance.

Industrialist Prasad Kokil said he had been attending such meetings for the last 15 years, now there should be a real action programme and not a discussion.