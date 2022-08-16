Need to keep alive the glorious history of freedom fighters

Rajendra Darda: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Lokmat Bhavan with enthusiasm

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

To break the chains of slavery, our forefathers endured the sticks of the imperialists, took bullets in the chest, sacrificed their life for the liberation of the motherland. They remained resilient for the freedom of our motherland even in their last minutes. We should keep alive this glorious history of patriotism of our freedom fighters, said Rajendra Darda, former minister of various departments of Maharashtra.

He was speaking as the chief guest during the flag hoisting ceremony organised at Lokmat Bhavan on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. On this occasion, he remembered the founder of Lokmat 'Babuji' Jawaharlalji Darda. He said that Babuji was a veteran freedom fighter, which is a matter of great pride for the Lokmat family. It is a coincidence that we are celebrating the birth centenary of our founder while we are celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

One year and nine months in Jabalpur Jail

At the age of 19, Babuji took an active part in the 'Quit India' (Chale Jaav) movement of 1942. At that time no one thought that the country would get freedom. When Babuji and his ten accomplices were arrested, the judge asked if you wanted to present your case. Babuji and his companions gave only one answer, we are free citizens of free India. And we have every right to protest against British rule. Rajendra Darda told the thrilling story that Babuji had to spend one year and nine months in Jabalpur jail.

Live like a lion

He said, under the picture of Gandhiji and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Babuji's bedroom was written 'Jio to Sher Jaise, Nahin to nind ke agoshmen so jao'. Babuji got to see Gandhiji, Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel all very closely. We could not see the freedom struggle. But as a child, while sleeping on Grandma's lap, she used to tell us about the achievements of Babuji and his companions. Many stories, many incidents could be understood from Babuji too. Babuji used to say, now the country has got 'Swaraj'. But the responsibility of creating 'Surajya' lies with the new generation.

Rajendra Darda was presented a guard of honour by retired ACP Khushalchand Baheti and security personnel after hoisting the flag and playing the national anthem. The programme was anchored by Lokmat editor Nandkishore Patil. Head of the departments, officers, employees of various departments of Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar and Lokmat Times and members of Sakhi Manch were present in large numbers. The atmosphere was enlivened with patriotic songs.