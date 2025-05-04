NEET-2025 aspirants find questions of Physics tough, Chemistry lengthy

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many medical aspirants and experts found questions of Physics subject tough while questions on Chemistry were lengthy in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)-20205 conducted at the different centres in the city on Sunday.

It may be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET at 49 centres in the city from 2 pm to 5 pm. A total of 19,179 candidates appeared for the medical at these centres today. There were 180 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from three subjects-Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany Zoology). The students were asked to attempt the paper in three hours. Each question carried four marks for correct answers (total marks 720). As there is a negative marking, one mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer.

The experts and academicians feel that many questions in Chemistry were concept-based and ticklish and students had to spend more time on understanding and solving the questions. This newspaper spoke to some students and academicians about the NEET.

Pragati Bawaskar, one of the examinees of NEET 2025 said that questions of physics were tough while questions of Chemistry were tricky.

"Questions of the Biology section were easy compared to other subjects. “I was upset for some time in the beginning, later, I enjoyed solving the paper,” she added.

Shaikh Javed, another medical aspirant, said that questions of Physics and Chemistry were tough and tricky as he found difficulty in attempting all the questions. He said that the questions of the Biology paper were easy.

Dr Vishal Ladniya, an academician from the city said that the NEET UG 2025 paper was well-balanced and specified once again that practice is key to success as it demands speed. “Students with strong NCERT fundamentals would score well. Physics explains NEET students to develop extra problem-solving practice," he added.

N G Gaikwad (Vice Principal, Deogiri College) said that many aspirants faced difficulties while attempting questions of subjects like Physics. He said that this may affect the overall cut-offs of NEET results.