NEET admit card released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admit card of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET-UG)–2024 has been made available online.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET for more than 24 lakh candidates at various centres located in 557 cities of the country, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, on May 5.

To facilitate the candidates appearing for the test, ‘Advance Intimation of Examination City’ where the examination centre will be located has already been released last week. The admit card has been made available in the candidates' online login.

How to download the admit card?

The candidates will have to download their admit card using their ‘application number’ and date of birth from the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). The NTA urged the aspirants to go through the instructions contained in the Information Bulletin. If any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card, may contact through helpline at (011-40759000).

Aspirants to appear in the city

Nearly 22,000 candidates will appear at 40 different centres in the city. The NTA will send 75 observers to monitor the examinations at the centres. There were 20,800 candidates in 2023 while the figure of aspirants in 2022 was over 17,000.