NEET-UG-22 registration date extended up to May 15

Aurangabad, May 9:

The online registration date for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG)-2022 was extended up to May 15.

The registration process began on April 6 while its last date was May 6. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which is a competent authority for the national level examinations received a letter from National Commission for Homeopathy (Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India) stating that there would be a uniform NEET examination for admissions to undergraduate courses in all medical institutions including Ayush Medical College.

The NTA extended the last date up to May 15. The candidates can contact through the NEET helpline or email for any query. The candidates can apply for the test through the online mode only and must enter their own or parents' only email address and mobile number in the online application form to receive all communication from NTA. They were asked to go through the online information bulletin before applying.

The medical aspirants will take the test on July 17 across the country this year in offline mode in 13 languages, as a uniform entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved Medical, Dental, AYUSH colleges and deemed universities across the country.