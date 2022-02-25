Nehru Bhavan gets new lease of life

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

The MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, and the Minister of State (MoS) for revenue Abdul Sattar performed the 'bhoomipujan' of the Nehru Bhavan Re-development Project, near the historic Jama Masjid, today afternoon.

" The private shopping mall culture is growing in the city. Indeed, the new complex of Nehru Bhavan will also be no less than any other private shopping mall and will be constructed in two years. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32 crore, but the efforts are underway to attract a fund of Rs 15 crore from the Central Government under a special scheme. The project will indeed glorify the status of the historic city, " stressed the MP.

Former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former Zilla Parishad member Bharat Rajput, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey, city engineer S D Panzade, former corporators Zameer Quadri and Naser Siddiqui were also present on the dais.

The MP, in his speech, also attracted the attention of the dignitaries towards the Maulana Azad Research Centre (MARC), Vande Mataram Hall and Haj House. Hence, the minister of state (MoS), in the presidential speech, announced of granting Rs 2 crore to the MARC and releasing an aid of Rs 29 crore for the Vande Mataram Hall and Haj House before March-end.

The city engineer highlighted the features of the project in his introductory speech, while the AMC administrator briefed upon the development works going on in the city.

Features of Project

- Total Area of Nehru Bhavan - 4,800 square metres.

- Total area of construction - 7,914 square feet

- Hired a Delhi-based agency to prepare the detailed project report (DPR).

- Re-developed on the lines of the AMC's shopping complex at T V Centre.

- Underground Plan

Spacious Parking for all types of vehicles

- Ground Floor Plan

Huge Banquet Hall

20 shops of 17 to 31 square metres size.

One achor shop of 300 square metres.

Big Exhibition Hall.

- First Floor Plan

20 shops, offices and exhibition gallery.

26 shops and 24 commercial offices.

Auditorium and Banquet Hall.

- Financial Planning

The cost of the project is Rs 32 crore. AMC hopes to generate Rs 15 crore through auctioning of shops and offices and attract funds of Rs 15 crore from the union Ministry of Culture.