NEP 1st batch to appear for exam next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first batch of undergraduate courses with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 syllabus within the jurisdiction of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will appear for the examinations beginning on December 17.

It may be noted that the Central government announced NEP in 2020. The State Government decided to implement from 2023-2024. So, Bamu implemented NEP for the postgraduate courses in the academic year 2023-24.

The NEP implementation started for different UG courses from the current academic year (2024-25). The students take examinations of two semesters in each academic year, that is winter and summer sessions.

The students of UG courses like B A, B Com, B Sc with NEP will take their first session exmainations commencing on December 17. The university administration has already released the examination schedule and hall tickets of the students. There are more than 300 UG colleges with 150 lakh students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv.

Result to be out in 10 days

The university decided to implement ‘home centre and home assessment’ for the NEP. Under the initiative, the students will have to take the examination at their college, unlike the previously allotted centres in other institutes.

The college teaching faculties will have to evaluate all the answer books and display their results on a notice board in 10 days. Students will be some duration to submit grievance if any about the result. After clearing the grievance, the college will forward the final result to the examination department of Bamu for preparing the marksheet.