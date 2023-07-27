NEP Cell established; district-wise task force formed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babaaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has established National Education Policy (NEP)-Cell on the university and ‘Task Froce’ on the district level to implement the new policy effectively.

The cell was set up under the chairmanship of Pro-vice chancellor Shyam Shirsath.

The committee comprises chancellor-nominated management council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Bharati Gavli, Dr Chandrakant Kokate, Dr Anjali Rajbhoj and member secretary Dr N N Bandela. A meeting of the cell was held recently. Pro-VC Dr Shirsath who chaired the meeting made some suggestions while Dr Gajanan Sanap asked for holding workshops throughout the year.

Box

District-wise Task Force

Task Force was set up for each district. It will comprise eight to 10 members.

The district-wise president of the Task Force is as follows; Beed (Principal, Dr Gautam Patil) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Dr Yogita Hoke Patil), Jalna (Principal, Dr Bharat Khandare) and Dharashiv (Dr Akunsh Kadam). The presidents of all Task Forces are members of the Management Council, Senate, Academic Council and Principals. All four deans were appointed as district-level observers.

Box

Rally to be taken out today

A rally be taken out from the university NEP at 10.30 am on July 28 to create awareness of NEP.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will flag off the rally. The top officers of the university, teachers and students will participate in it. The colleges will also take out similar rallies.