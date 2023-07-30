NEP to bring major changes in edn field: Dr Garge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The National Education Policy (NEP) will bring the most drastic changes in the educational field of the country in the post-Indepdence era,” said Dr Ranjan Garge, former Principal of the Government College of Arts and Science.

He was speaking at a one-day seminar on 'Stakeholder Perception and New National Education Policy 2020' organised jointly by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Center for International Relations (CIR) and Center for Innovation, Incubation and Linkage (IIL) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday.

IIL director Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Principal of Milind College of Arts Dr Vaishali Pradhan, Bhagyashree Satdive from Sambodhi Competitive Exam Training Centre and Sardar Hari Singh, Secretary of Marathwada Traders Federation were present. IQAC director Dr N N Bandela presided. CIR director Dr Bina Sengar conducted the proceedings of the event.

Dr N N Bandela made an introductory speech. Ranjan Garge explained how the NEP would be useful in the interest of students. Principal Vaishali Pradhan said the NEP should be based on the Constitution of India and the nature of skill development should be more clear. Anita Adhagale proposed a vote of thanks.