NEP-UG 1st-yr exams begin at 268 centres smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first-year examinations for undergraduate courses, based on the new national educational pattern (NEP) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, commenced at 268 centres across all four districts on Monday smoothly.

The examination and evaluation board held a meeting in October under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari to finalise the timetable. As per the decision of the meeting, the examinations for the old 2013 pattern UG courses have already concluded. The examinations for BA, BSc, and BCom courses under the NEP began today.

Under the NEP pattern, the first-year first and second-semester examinations will have home centres and home assessments. There are 268 centres across the four districts for these examinations, which will be held between December 15 and 29.

Director of the Examination and Evaluation Board (BoEE) Dr B N Dole said that this includes 110 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna (60), Beed (68) and Dharashiv (30 ).

Deputy Registrar Dr Vishnu Karale, Assistant Registrars Bhagwan Phad, Rajendra Gangurde, Mahendra Paithane, and Nishchal Salampure from the BoEE office are working diligently for the smooth conduct of these examinations.

Box

32 flying Squads, 80 K Students

The university formed 32 flying squads for the examinations. A total of 80,758 students are appearing for the exams. The course-wise number of candidates is as follows;

--BA--28,580 candidates

--BSc-- 29,707

--B Com-15,735

-- BBA- 1,202

--BCA -4,068

--BSc (allied subjects)-1,486