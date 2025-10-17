Nephew dies in accident while returning after visiting aunt
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 17, 2025 22:00 IST2025-10-17T22:00:15+5:302025-10-17T22:00:15+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A young man died in an accident while returning home after visiting his aunt. The incident took place around 2 am on Friday (October 17) near the Videocon Company on Paithan Road, close to Chitegaon. The deceased has been identified as Akash Prakash Hekde (21), a resident of Maliwada, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Akash had gone to Bidkin to visit his aunt. On his way back home to Maliwada late Friday night, his two-wheeler skidded near Chitegaon, causing a serious accident. He sustained severe injuries in the mishap. With the help of local residents, he was rushed to GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a Jagadguru Narendracharya Sansthan ambulance, where doctors declared him dead upon examination.
His last rites were performed at the Maliwada crematorium at 11 am . Akash was employed with a private company. He is survived by his parents and a brother.