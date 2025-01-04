NEP's goal is to prepare a generation for career choices

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The concept of getting an education and finding a job for livelihood is now outdated. Therefore, the aim of the new education policy (NEP) is to create a generation that can choose a career according to their own interests” asserted Dr Revati Namjoshi, a scholar in the field of education and computer science.

She was speaking at a one-day workshop on ‘Assessment, Data Entry System and Live Portal’ organised for the principals, professors, and staff of colleges affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Saturday. Pro-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, and Ajit Shinde were present on the stage.

Dr Revati Namjoshi said the policy was formulated keeping in mind the three principles that students should enjoy education, increase daily attendance, and need continuous evaluation. “Today's generation is techno-savvy and is called the 'Alpha Generation', so teachers, principals, and colleges also need to be updated,” she added.

BoEE director said that the 'NEP-2024 Pattern' is being implemented effectively for the undergraudate degree course from the academic year 2024-25. Deans Dr Mahendra Shirsath, Sanajy Salunke, Dr Vaishali Khaparde and Dr Bine Humbe worked as coordinators of four districts.