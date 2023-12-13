NET delayed by 1-hr due to server issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many examinees of the National Eligibility Test (NET) faced inconvenience as their examination was delayed by one hour at a centre in the MIDC area on Wednesday due to a server problem.

The National Testing Agency conducts NET as eligibility for the post of assistant professor in senior colleges and universities of the country. Earlier, the test was to be held in pen and paper mode. The NTA is holding the test online first time this year. The first session of the online test began last week. Nearly 850 candidates were allotted centre at iON Digital Zone.

The test was held in two sessions for 13 subjects on Wednesday. The subjects included Sociology, Mass Communication and Journalism, Social Work, Sanskrit and Women Study. A total of 850 candidates were present for the second session but, the test was delayed by one hour. When the students asked the reason for the delay to invigilators who argued with the examinees. The investigators informed the students the server of NTA was down and the examinees should remain silent. The candidates became angry and warned of boycotting the test. The seniors of the centre interfered and pacified the issue.