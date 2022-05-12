New Academic Year for colleges to begin on July 9, Depts on June 27

Aurangabad, May 12:

The new academic year for colleges within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will begin on July 9 while for the departments it is June 27.

The theory examinations of different UG courses will commence on June 1 while postgraduate candidates will take their first paper on June 21 of the second session of the academic year 2021-22. The practical tests will commence on May 17. There are 440 UG and PG colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The university summer vacation for the colleges and departments teachers last week.

Many teachers were upset over the holidays schedule as they were unable to avail of vacation. A total of 90 days of teaching should be completed in a semester while 180 days in an annual year. Following the demands from the teachers' unions, the Board of Deans recommended changes in the schedule. Also, the number of teaching days was more than 180 days.

The university released the revised schedule on Thursday. The new Academic Year (2022-23) for Departments in the campuses of the city and Osmanabad sub-centre will start on June 27 while for senior colleges, it is on July 9.

The admissions for undergraduates in the senior colleges will get impetus only after the reopening of the colleges.