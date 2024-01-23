New body of Giants pride group elected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Giants Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pride, has recently announced its new executive committee for 2024.

Manju Bharatiya has been elected as president and Priti Sarda as secretary. This executive body was selected under the guidance of Shailesh Chitlangi. The remaining executive body is Rizwana Amin, Priti Zhanwar (vice president), Shilpa Gundewar as (Treasurer). Nilesh Pahade, Ashish Surana, Harish Agrawal, Shital Agrawal, Ashima Jaiswal, Vaishali Chitlangi, Nisha Bhatia and Prerna Tibrewal were elected as directors.

Former president Ritesh Agrawal handed over his post to the new executive. Amit Soni and Gopal Sarada were appointed as advisors.

The Giants Pride group organizes various social activities throughout the year, such as blood donation camps, tree planting drives, food donations, women empowerment initiatives, and road cleaning campaigns. They also celebrate Rakshabandhan with soldiers.