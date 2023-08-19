New city plan should be drafted thoughtfully

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former secretary N Rangnathan warned the administrator, social organisations and planners to be thoughtful while drafting the new plan of the city and care should be taken for the issues like rainwater harvesting, wastewater management, metro railway, historical monuments mapping and others.

He was speaking as the chief guest of the seminar ‘Manthan 2.0’ organised at MASSIA Hall in Chikalthana industrial area on Saturday.

He further said, citizens should rigorously follow the aspects of the public rules and development plan. If the officers are not versed in drafting a plan, they should take help of the experts from the architecture colleges and natural resources should be utilized judiciously. The Metro railway project should be planned considering the increase in the population and the city's ambit. Each building should have a rainwater harvesting system to tackle water scarcity and a waste management system should be established. A local train should be started between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Jalna on an experimental basis, he said.