New civic chief to take charge on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The new municipal commissioner and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari will be taking the charge of his office in AMC, tomorrow morning.

Today, it was presumed that he would be arriving in at AMC headquarters to take his charge between 12 noon and 1 pm, but due to some reasons, he reached the city in the evening (after office hours). As a result, he will take charge during office hours tomorrow (Aug 2).

The state government has issued a transfer order of the Sangli collector Abhijeet Chaudhari in the last week. Meanwhile, the outgoing civic chief A K Pandey has not been given any posting, so far. Chaudhari could not join the AMC till today as his successor in Sangli was delayed in taking his official charge as the collector.