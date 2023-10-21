New facility for multi-disabled individuals inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Savitribai Phule Mahila Ekatm Samaj Mandal Sanstha in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is set to expand its Vihang Special Children's School. The school, which has been operating on Beed Bypass Road for the past decade, caters to children with autism, cerebral palsy, and various disabilities, offering comprehensive services such as special education, treatment, skill training, rehabilitation, parent communication, and social awareness.

Recognizing the need for further support in the city and its surrounding areas, the organization is constructing a new, fully accessible building equipped with modern facilities on its property at Beed Bypass. The groundbreaking ceremony, or Bhoomipujan, was held on Saturday. Eshak Damani, managing trustee of Rambha Charitable trust Pune, presided over the event. Renowned disability activist Suresh Patil of Latur were in attendance. The new facility, expected to be completed by June 2024, will accommodate up to 180 special children and will be located at Uma Gopalnagar, behind Bajaj Hospital, on Beed Bypass Road.