New field laboratory building at Ajanta Caves

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The inauguration of the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) new Field Laboratory building at the foothills of the world heritage Ajanta Caves was held on Thursday (January 30).

This new building will facilitate the conservation work of Ajanta Caves and other sites in the jurisdiction of the circle. Besides, it will support research efforts to uncover and better understand historical insights.

The Director (Scientific Preservation) at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Institute of Archaeology, Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) Dr Manoj Kumar Bhatnagar was the chief guest, while the Deputy Superintending Archaeological Chemist Dr S Vinodh Kumar, Mohammed Sameer, Reena Parmar, Dr Vimal Kumar Jayaswal, Anupama Mahajan, Nilesh Mahajan, Sameer Tadvi and others were present on the occasion.

What's in the laboratory?

This new building houses a well-equipped laboratory designed for research and conservation purposes. It also contains various chemicals and scientific equipment.