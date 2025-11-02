New hope in breast cancer fight

Three-day national conference concludes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 12th National Conference of the Breast Imaging Society of India (BISI) concluded on Sunday after three days of intense discussions on the latest breast cancer diagnosis, treatment, and awareness methods. Held under the theme “Screening to Survival,” the event united leading radiologists, oncologists, and researchers from India and abroad, strengthening the collective fight against breast cancer.

The valedictory session featured expert talks, paper presentations, and awards for outstanding research. The conference was organized under the guidance of Dr. Shivaji Sukre, Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), with head of the Radiology Department, as Organizing Secretary Dr. Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar, and treasurer Dr Ajay Ware. Around 150 doctors also visited the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, blending medical learning with the city’s rich heritage. “The event facilitated valuable knowledge exchange and showcased innovations that will benefit both doctors and patients,” said Dr. Varsha Rote-Kaginalkar.

Doctors from the Radiology Department, Gmch, who worked tirelessly for the success of the conference.