New main pipelines dispatched to Jayakwadi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 4:

The new water supply scheme of valuing

Rs 1680 crore was launched to quench the thirst of Aurangabadians and was moving at a snail’s pace. The state government took the authorities' concern to the task for the delay. As a result, the main pipelines manufactured by the company were dispatched to Jayakwadi to start laying them on Saturday morning. The works will now gain momentum, hoped the executive engineer of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, Ajay Singh.

Earlier, the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new scheme in the city, on December 12, 2020. However, due to the pandemic situation, the works failed to gain momentum in the past one and a half years.

The works like the construction of a master balancing reservoir (MBR) at the hilltop in Nakshatrawadi, manufacturing of pipes, laying of distribution pipelines within city limits, and construction of elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) were started simultaneously.

The main pipeline of 2400 mm diameter will be laid from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi under the scheme. The project is designed to meet the citizens' demand for water in the year 2050. The first phase is aimed at lifting and supplying 400 MLD and an additional 200 MLD will be increased in the second phase.

The manufacturing of pipelines is underway for the past six months at Nakshatrawadi. Three months were spent conducting various tests. After completing all the formalities, the stock of main pipes was transported to Jayakwadi for laying, on June 4. Generally, the pipes of lengths more than 2 km are ready and more pipes will be manufactured soon. There is no space to stock the manufactured pipes at Nakshatrawadi, therefore, the stock will be cleared through dispatching it as soon as they are manufactured, said Ajay Singh.

The distance between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi is 37 km. It is hoped that the works would be completed in the next six to eight months.

Features of the project

- Total cost of the project - Rs 1680 crore

- Expenditure on laying the main pipeline - Rs 533 crore (from Jayakwadi to Nakshatrawadi).

- Expenditure on laying distribution pipeline - Rs 273 crore.

- Construction of new ESRs under the scheme -

25 nos.

- Utilisation of old ESRs - 27 nos.

- Construction of one MBR is underway at Nakshatrawadi at the height of 660 metres.

- Length of distribution pipelines to be laid in the city - 700 km.

- Monthly electricity bills would be Rs 8 crore.