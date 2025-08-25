New managing committee of Tax Practitioners’ Association announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Tax Practitioners’ Association, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), announced its new managing committee for 2025-26 at the 51st annual general meeting (AGM) held on 24 August at the association’s premises near the railway station.

Tax consultant Irfan Shaikh has been elected as President, while advocate Abhijit Pathak has been chosen as Secretary. Other office-bearers include adv. Ashish Gangwal (Vice-President), Azhar Khan (Treasurer), and Ashish Mor (Joint Secretary). The managing committee also includes: CA Ganesh Shilwant – Member, Adv. Suraj Nagre – Member, Sheetal Badjate – Member, Abhijit Jain – Member, Sharad Landge – Past President,CA Ramesh Magar – Study Circle Chairman During the AGM, election officers N.B. Kulkarni and CA Aloke Singh supervised the process. The secretary read out the previous meeting’s minutes, which were unanimously approved. The treasurer presented the audited accounts, which were also approved, and M/s Singh and Singh Associates were reappointed as auditors for the next financial year. In his address, president Irfan Shaikh said the association would continue holding study circle meetings on GST, income tax, and other important subjects for members, traders, and students, while also working with government departments for the benefit of trade and industry. Secretary adv. Abhijit Pathak proposed the vote of thanks. Members Amul Agrawal, Vilas Kulkarni, Sohel Ahmed, Iftikhar Patel, and Iliyas Junaidi also expressed their views during the discussion.