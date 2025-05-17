New Radiant School students shine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Radiant English High School, Deodi Bazaar continued its tradition of 100% result in the SSC Board examinations.

One student scored above 90 per cent marks while eight students achieved distinction. Alia Firdous Mohammed Abdul Munib topped the school with 90.60%. School director M A Khan credited the success to the sincere efforts of the teachers and students. Principal Tamkeen Fatima Khan, and supervisor Zehabiya Nilwala appreciated the achievements.