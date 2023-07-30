New record created in Lions club’s installation ceremony

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A new record was created during Lions International’s district cabinet officer installation ceremony as the target of the year was accomplished in the very first ceremony. In all, 111 members became NJF, 11 new Lions clubs, and 6 Leo Clubs were established.

Former International director Sanjay Khetan, Dr Naval Malu, state housing minister Atul Save and actress Nishigandha Wad were present in the ceremony ‘Suryodaya’ held at MGM’s Rukhmini Hall on Sunday morning. The programme began with a patriotic song “Garja Maharashtra Maza’ sung by Rajesh Sarkate. District governor Sunil Desarda, deputy governor Girish Sisodiya, Ashwin Bajoriya, secretary Shekhar Tornekar, treasurer Sanjay Sarda, Leo district president Niraj Gupta, secretary Puja Bharuka, treasurer Pranav Jain were administered oath by Sanjay Khetan.

Mahavir Patni, Rajesh Bharuka, and R S Rakwal made an announcement of 11 NJF, 11 new clubs, and 6 Leo clubs amid rounds of applause.

Khetan said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lions Club is number one and the project implemented by it is praised worldwide.

Desarda appealed to the clubs to implement various social projects continuously. He explained the five aims through a short film shown on the occasion. He mentioned that it is the new Sunrise of new thoughts and new projects.

Balbir Singh Vij, Purushottam Jaipuriya and Bhojraj Nimbalkar conveyed wishes that the new body will implement new projects and create records in the future.

Co-ordinator Anil Munot read the message of the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and Lokmat’s editor-in-chief Rajendra Darda. Lions Club members from the district were present in large numbers.

Lions are valuable gems in society

There are several eminent people in the Lions Club. They provide health and educational facilities to several sections of society along with looking after their businesses and professions. They work wholeheartedly for society. Lions’ are the valuable gem of society.

- Nishigandha Wad, actress