New vision vs. experience

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections approach, the battle for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West constituency is intensifying. The Shinde and Uddhav Sena factions are engaged in a fierce contest for the MLA position, with both sides adopting distinct strategies to woo voters.

The constituency, with a total of 403,137 voters, including 290,753 male and female voters and 77 others, has become a focal point in the upcoming elections. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction has planned two candidates: Balasaheb Thorat, replacing Kishanchand Tanvani in the central constituency, and Raju Shinde in the west. Raju Shinde, representing the UBT faction, is focusing his campaign on city-wide development. His key promises include establishing skill development centres, advocating for land rule reforms in Parliament, and ensuring adequate funding for water and drainage projects. UBT has also highlighted plans to improve water and drainage infrastructure and open government hospitals in each ward to make healthcare more accessible. Through online outreach and a recent door-to-door campaign on the 18th, Shinde has connected with residents in person, while Uddhav Thackeray’s visit on the 14th lent additional momentum and endorsement to his campaign.

In this election, UBT in the west focuses on youth-driven development promises like skill centres, land reforms, and improved healthcare access, appealing to younger voters via social media. Meanwhile, three-term MLA Sanjay Shirsat is emphasizing his experience and track record in infrastructure, pledging to expedite high-quality water projects and install meters for better management, targeting long-term residents seeking reliability. The race has become a contrast between Shinde’s fresh promises and Shirsat’s seasoned approach.

BOXXXX

"A development-focused campaign should highlight job creation, infrastructure, and healthcare improvements. Hosting community listening sessions, promoting safety, and committing to transparency will address local needs. Engaging youth leaders and maintaining visibility across constituencies can strengthen trust and broaden support for the election." ----------------------------Haribhau Hiwale, Shiv Sena City President, Western Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

BOXXXX

As the voting day nears, voters face a choice: will they choose the enthusiasm of a new approach aimed at young citizens, or will they rely on proven experience (work) and continuity in leadership?