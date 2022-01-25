New voters registration to be done 4 times in 1 yr: CEC Chandra

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Sushil Chandra announced that new voters registration would be carried out four times from Tuesday.

He said this through a video message in a programme jointly organised by the State Election Department and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University today to celebrate National Voters Day. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the programme while

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shrikant Deshpande, Dr Deepak Pawar, actress Chinmayee Sumeet, actor Makrand Anaspure, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, joint chief CEO Anil Walvi, district collector Sunil Chavan were present.

Sushil Chandra said that youths would be able to register their names in electoral rolls from January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 under the special drive.

He said that the election process had become a challenge because of Covid situation.

VC Dr Yeole administered an oath of National Voters Day. Those who worked as booth level officer to district election officer were honoured.

District collector Sunil Chavan along with his wife was honoured with a certificate and memento.

Deputy collector Dr Bharat Kadam, Senior Journalist of Lokmat Vikas Raut (for election coverage) were felicitated. Mansukh Zambad, C P Tripathi were honoured with ‘Matadar Mitra Award.’

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that youth should come forward to strengthen democracy. Sunil Chavan said that the electoral list of the district with photographs is ready.

He also gave examples about what kind of things Government machinery faces during the election process. Chinmayee Sumeet urged youths to exercise their franchise.