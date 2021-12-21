New water supply works to gain momentum

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

Acting upon the orders of the state government, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), has released a payment of Rs 75.76 crore to Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It may be noted that MJP is the nodal agency appointed by the state government for the implementation of a new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore.

As reported earlier, the AMC was supposed to implement the ambitious parallel water supply scheme (of Rs 792 crore), one decade ago. Of which, the union and the State Governments were to bear 50 per cent and 25 per cent cost of the project, apart from 25 per cent by the AMC. However, the project could not materialise. As a result, the AMC kept the funds into a fixed deposit and earned more than Rs 200 crore as interest upon it. Now, the state government has sanctioned the new water supply scheme. The state will be funding 70 per cent and the remaining 30 per cent has to be borne by the AMC. Previously, the AMC released Rs 17.44 crore to MJP, for the works. Later on, the nodal agency pestered the government to release more funds. Hence one month ago, the state-directed the AMC to transfer Rs 187 crore into MJP's account. Hence, two days ago, the AMC released Rs 75.76 crore to MJP. The AMC chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule confirmed the monetary transaction. It is hoped that the funds will help gain momentum to start the works in the city.