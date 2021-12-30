New Year celebrations to be a sombre affair for hoteliers

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

With the state government announcing a ban on large public gatherings and the administration imposing a night curfew due to the threat of the omicron variant, the New Year celebrations are set to be a sombre affair for hoteliers. Hoteliers have slammed the decision, claiming they saw a glimmer of hope to recover pandemic losses but instead, had to downsize New Year's Eve celebrations.

Hotels and restaurants will have to comply with the rule of 50 per cent seating capacity and gathering for more than five people. Also, functions can be attended by 100 people in a closed hall and 250 people in an open ground. This has led to widespread frustration among hoteliers as once again, hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars will lose business. Suresh Jadhav, president of the restaurant association said, there are various celebrations organized this time of the year as these seven days are crucial for the hotel industry. It would have been better to allow gatherings without any restrictions. The sudden announcement restrictions have dampened the celebrations. Around 10 hotels and resorts are planning to cancel the events. This will add to the losses faced by the hotel industry in past two years.

Canceled the event

Hotelier Dhruv Surana said, organizing a party for 100 guests is not financially feasible. Alcohol, food, DJ, light setup and decorations will cost more than we earn. Hence we have decided to cancel the party.

Always at the receiving end

Hospitality sector employs a large number of people and several affiliated business depend on it. But the sector is always at the receiving end of the administration. Just because cases are on the rise in cities like Mumbai, the administration cannot penalize other cities. Such restrictions lead to loss of crores of rupees, said hoteliers.