New year’s eve celebrations costly: 52 drunk drivers nabbed, vehicles seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Traffic police took action against 52 motorists driving under the influence on New Year’s Eve, seized their vehicles, and issued court notices, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP ) Subhash Bhujang, traffic.

Over 1,500 police personnel were deployed across the city to ensure peaceful celebrations at hotels, restaurants, and bars. Traffic checks covered 524 motorists at various junctions. The operation was guided by DCP Sharmishtha Gharge-Walawalkar, with a team led by ACP Subhash Bhujang and inspectors Avinash Aghav, Amol Devkar, Rajesh Yadav, Sunil Karale, and Sachin Miradhe. At around 11 pm in the MGM area, Jinsi police detained Vijay Barde (50, Adarsh Nagar, Jafrabad, Jalna district) for riding recklessly and shouting under the influence of alcohol. After a medical test, a case was registered against him. Incidents of hooliganism were controlled due to strong police presence, though one man was also caught dancing with a sword on a rooftop in Chhawani.