Newly appointed teachers disquiet over training in Diwali vacation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of teachers who were appointed last month were upset over training during the Diwali vacation across the State.

It may be noted that nearly 19,000 new teachers were appointed in primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and junior colleges in the State during the last one year. There will be Diwali holidays for the schools beginning on October 26.

However, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)director Rahul Rekhawar issued a letter dated October 17 to directors of the District Institute of Educational and Traning (DIET) announcing training for the newly appointed teachers between November 4 and 10 as part of the induction programme. In the letter, he stated that the teachers would not be able to take any leave during the seven-day offline training at DIET.

box

1stDiwali in training

A group of newly appointed teachers said that this is their first Diwali after the appointment. “Diwali is the biggest festival, but, will not be able to celebrate with the family,” they said.

Box

Demand to postpone induction & training

Founder of Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh Sajid Nisar Ahmed submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of the education department Suraj Mandhre and director of SCERT Rabul Rekhawar stated that the training should be cancelled immediately, otherwise, the agitation would be launched. He said that the training should be conducted after the Diwali vacation and Assembly elections (on November 20). Also, Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (MahaTET) will be held on November 10.

Box

Training schedule should be changed

DT Ed and B Ed Students Association Satnosh Magar said that the training schedule of newly appointed teachers should be revised considering the Diwali festival and Assembly elections in the State.